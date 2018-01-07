Golden Globes Live Stream — Watch The 2018 Globes Online Free

The 2018 Golden Globes have arrived, and we’ve got the show’s live stream ready for you to watch! Enjoy the night’s big wins & upsets here!

We finally made it to the first big awards show of 2018 — the Golden Globes! And now, you can settle in and watch the whole star-studded night right here with us. So far, we’ve seen the women of the Golden Globes make a powerful statement by wearing all black on the red carpet, and now we can watch host Seth Meyers, 44, bring his spot-on political commentary to the show. Of course, this ceremony may well prove to be one of the most historic Golden Globes of all time — this is the first award’s show since numerous allegations of sexual misconduct have levied against several key members of the Hollywood elite, most notably Harvey Weinstein, 65. Regardless of the night’s winners, we know a lot of drama is about to go down. Check out our live stream of the 2018 Golden Globes below!

If you’re not sure who’s nominated this year, we have a full of list of all the nominees of 2018 right here. Will James Franco, 39, win for The Disaster Artist? Will Saoirse Ronan, 23, take home the literal gold for Lady Bird? Will Meyers take a dig last year’s Oscars by announcing La La Land as the night’s big winner?

Time, and not a lot of it, will tell very soon — you’ll just have to watch the broadcast right along with us. Click here to see pics of the biggest Golden Globes snubs of 2018.

