Best Dressed At Golden Globes: Kendall Jenner, Reese Witherspoon & More

Although all actresses wore the same color at the Globes, there were some major fashion moments in terms of shape and silhouette. See the best looks of the night below.

Actresses (and many actors) all wore black on the red carpet of the 75th annual Golden Globes to bring awareness to the massive problem of sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood. Despite all wearing one color, the dresses varied in shapes, silhouette, and design, and still gave us fantastic fashion to talk about. See all the best fashion moments from the Golden Globe Awards on January 7 right here!

E! News hosted the red carpet and did not ask “Who are you wearing?” but instead, “Why are you wearing this?” So many thoughtful answers came from that question. Many actresses like Meryl Strep and Emma Watson brought women’s activists on the red carpet. Allison Williams wore a black sequin dress with a pop of orange on the top. Kelly Clarkson wore a black ballgown with a gold sleeve. Mandy Moore wore a black halter dress with a thick red belt. Catherine Zeta Jones wore a stunning, low-cut, sheer Zuhair Murad dress. Emma Stone wore a one-shoulder, black lace gown. Gal Gadot wore a cropped blazer over a fitted dress.

Saoirse Ronan, who may take home an award for her work in Lady Bird, told Extra why she planned to wear black a couple of days ago, on January 2, “It is the most important thing, and I’ve never felt so encouraged and inspired and supported to use whatever voice I have and for all of these people, men and women, to be able come together and use their influence and to open up the conversation and raise awareness and support anyone who’s gone through, or anyone that has questioned their safety or their stance when they’re on set — I think it’s invaluable and paramount that this happens now.” She wore a structured, futuristic dress with silver accents.

“This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment,” Eva Longoria told The New York Times. “For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about.”

HollywoodLifers, who do you think was the Golden Globes Best Dressed?