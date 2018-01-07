Golden Globe Awards 2018: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel & More Of TV & Film’s Hottest Couples

Hot couples alert! The 2018 Golden Globes brought out some of the best looking lovebirds in the business as they posed on the red carpet. See our favorite duos here!

The Golden Globe Awards are known for bringing out numerous gorgeous couples flaunting their smiling faces and amazing attire on the red carpet and this year was no exception! From Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel to Claire Foy and Matt Smith, we loved gazing at all the incredible duos and just had to showcase some of our favorites right here! After all, what’s better than true love at an awards show? Not much! With an impressive plethora of nominees and presenters, there was definitely no shortage of talented stars and their loved ones! SEE SOME OF OUR FAVORITE COUPLES AT THE 2018 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS HERE!

Most of the couples wore black to honor the collective sexual harassment protest in the entertainment industry. Justin and Jessica never looked better as they held on to each other for photos. Justin gazed at his wife while wearing an all black suit and Jessica looked beautiful in a black sheer strapless gown that truly caught our eye. Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe looked absolutely incredible in matching black pant suit as they glowingly smiled on the red carpet while Claire and Matt followed suit (literally!) in black ensembles of their own! Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff were adorable and happy in classic black tuxedos. Scott Evans and Kit Hoover dazzled in an all black suit and tie and a simple black sleeveless dress with a slit. Newlyweds Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause also wore black to the prestigious awards show. Justin looked very handsome in his own classic tux while Chrishell shined in a long black sleeveless gown with sparkles.

There’s been a huge list of good looking couples and we just can’t help ourselves from swooning! It’s great to see so many people coming together and celebrating the special bonds they have at one of television and film’s biggest events!

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

HollywoodLifers, who was your favorite couple on the red carpet at this year’s Golden Globe Awards? Let us know!