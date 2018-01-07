Emma Watson Arrives At The Golden Globes With A Bang: See Her Stunning Hair Makeover

As Lumiere would say, she is beautiful, no? Emma Watson arrived at the Golden Globes looking smashing in a gorgeous black gown and an incredible new hair style.

Though she wasn’t nominated for any of her work in 2017, Emma Watson walked the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes with pride in a stunning black gown and rocking her new bangs that she debuted just before the show. Her gown featured stunning accents, including a frilly high collar and flowy capped sleeves that gave a delicate, but elegant look to the dress. She also let her new bangs take center stage with a glamorous up-do.

Emma, as one of the key leaders of the Time’s Up movement, brought with her Marai Larasi as her date, the executive director of Imkaan, a Black-feminist organization that is fighting for women’s rights across the pond in England, Scotland, and all of the UK. Sharing on her Instagram just before hitting the carpet, Emma shared why she was wearing black. “Because We are grateful to the many survivors and allies who have spoken out and forces the conversation about sexual harassment, sexual assault and gender bias in to the spotlight,” Emma wrote.

Emma will be presenting tonight alongside her Harry Potter co-star and friend Robert Pattinson the award for TV Movie/Limited Series.

