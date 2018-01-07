Claire Foy Rules The Golden Globes Red Carpet Like A Queen In A Gorgeous Black Suit

Work that runway, queen! ‘The Crown’ star Claire Foy brought a regal touch to the 2018 Golden Globe awards, dressing in an all-black outfit that gave her a sexy androgynous look!

Claire Foy, 33, is used to ruling Britannia as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, but on Jan. 8, she was one of the many queens slaying on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. Claire was channeling some of the royalty of the British New Wave/ New Romantics, it seems. She invoked memories of Annie Lennox of Eurythmics when she stepped out for the Golden Globes. Dressed in what looked a double-breasted, all-black suit with no shirt, Claire was a gender-bending vision. What a wonderful fashion decision. The loose-fitting pants worked well with the look, as did her sleek hairstyle and makeup. Amazing job, Claire!

Claire is once again nominated for Best Actress, thanks to her performance in The Crown. “It’s definitely a surprise,” Claire told the Los Angeles Times about her second Golden Globe nomination. “The new season just came out. Last year was such a shock, so out of the blue. And you never know how the second season will go down. I’d have been sort of crazy to expect it. So this is really lovely, really lovely. So kind of them.”

Whether or not The Crown defeats Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale, Stranger Things or This Is Us for Best Drama remains to be seen. One thing is for sure, women will come out on top during the Golden Globes. With the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements having a huge presence on the red carpet and inside the ceremony, women (and their efforts to implement systemic change to end the culture of sexual harassment within the entertainment industry) will likely shine. However, Claire’s in an awkward position, as she plays a character taken for a feminist icon, even if she wouldn’t say The Crown is a feminist show.

“The show has been made by Netflix, which has a very strong female presence — most of the people who oversee the show are women,” she tells the LA Times. “But I think to do that, to be saying that [it’s a feminist show], that Elizabeth is a feminist herself — to give her title she hasn’t given herself — isn’t quite right. You have to look deeper into the show. It’s about a woman in a man’s world. That’s something to observe and, on occasion, be appalled by. But you can’t say it’s a feminist show when the woman at the center hasn’t asked for that.”

Do you think Claire will win another Golden Globe award, HollywoodLifers? What did you think about her outfit?