Catherine Zeta Jones Slays In Sheer, Low-Cut Black Gown For The Globes

A beauty in black! Catherine Zeta-Jones looked nothing short of gorgeous in a plunging, sheer black gown at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 48, looked glamorous in black while standing in solidarity with the Times Up movement on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes. The Feud: Bette & Joan actress wore a Zuhair Murad Couture gown for the big event, which featured a plunging neckline, long sleeves, and stunning sheer lace. The floor-length gown showed off just a touch of Catherine’s gorgeous legs through the sheer skirt, which flowed out behind her into a ruffled tail. Now that is how you make a statement!

Of course Catherine was wearing black along with the rest of Hollywood’s biggest stars to show her support of women all over the world who are victims of not just sexual abuse but also social injustice and gender inequality. Some of the other big names who participated in the red carpet “black out” were Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Jessica Chastain and Katherine Langford. Making this bold statement was incredibly important for the people of Hollywood, because not only is the Golden Globes the first big A-list event of 2018 but it’s also their way of showing the world that they will not leave the issues of the past behind in 2017. You can see a full length photo of Catherine’s stunning black gown below.

