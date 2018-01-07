Brad Pitt Bid $120,000 To Watch An Episode Of ‘GOT’ With Emilia Clarke — Is He Crushing On Her?

Woah! Brad Pitt proved he sure likes ‘GOT’ when he attended an event on Jan. 6 and bid a whopping $120, 000 to watch an episode with Emilia Clarke. Get the details here!

Brad Pitt, 54, bid an impressive $120, 000 to watch Game of Thrones with stars Emilia Clarke, 31, and Kit Harington, 31, (who was later added to the prize) when he stepped out at the 2018 Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala in Hollywood, a special event put together to raise money for Haitian relief efforts, on Jan. 6, according to Variety, and it’s leading us to wonder if the hunk has a crush! Unfortunately, he was outbid and the prize ended up going to someone else for $180, 000, but we still can’t help but wonder what would have happened if he did win. Would a new romance brew? Possibly! Perhaps they still met at the event and hit it off? We guess only time will tell with this one! Emilia, who was also at the event, dished out a large bid of $90, 000 for a painting by artist Josh Smith at the event. Check out some of the best pics from Game of Thrones here!

It wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if Brad had a crush on Emilia since the now single dad has seemed to be getting more comfortable with the idea of no longer being married. The actor, who is going through a divorce with ex Angelina Jolie, 42, was recently caught flirting it up with a barista at a coffee shop and has reportedly slowly started to date again. Although his responsibility as a father definitely takes priority, it’s exciting to see one of the entertainment industry’s most eligible bachelors back in the game!

With the holidays behind us and the new year just kicking in, it would make sense for Brad to want to start off fresh and possibly dive right into finding a new mate. No matter how he chooses to go about his love life, we have a feeling he won’t have any shortage of women lined up for a chance!

