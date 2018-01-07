Blue Ivy Grabs The Mic Like A Pro In Jay-Z’s Animated ‘Blue’s Freestyle’ Music Video

Blue Ivy stars in JAY-Z latest music video and it is ADORABLE! Check it out right here!

Stop what you’re doing! JAY-Z, 48, has a new music video out and it’s extra special! Why? It kinda, sorta stars his daughter Blue Ivy! In the new music video, titled “Blue’s Freestyle,” an animated Blue takes the stage in an auditorium to perform. She’s wearing a tutu and ballet slippers and even dances out onto the stage. But then the adorable animated star-in-the-making grabs a mic and starts rapping! Obviously they used an actual recording of her and it’s precious!

The 6-year-old’s rhymes are touching but our favorite part has to be the animated JAY and Bey watching from the audience! As diehard fans know, today is her 6th birthday and we think this just about the best way for the hit-making rapper to send his love to his first child! The video is just the latest visual treat from his 4:44 album. It’s available now TIDAL. In honor of her birthday take a look back at Blue’s cutest moments right here!

As fans know, Blue made her acting debut in the music video for “Family Feud in Dec. and unsurprisingly fans could not handle how amazing it was! In the short film, JAY leads his daughter into a church. Then, she joins her mother in a confession booth where they hear what he’s got to say. It’s devastating and beautiful all at once! Based on these 2 video alone, one thing is crystal clear: Blue Ivy is already a star and one day she’s going to absolutely take over!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this clip as much as us!? Hoping Blue releases an actual hip-hop album some day soon? Share your thoughts and responses in the comments section below!