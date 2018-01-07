Blake Griffin Desperate To Get Back In The Game After Head Injury — How Long Will He Be Out?

Blake Griffin is just itching to get back out on the basketball court after his shocking head injury. Will it happen soon? Find out the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Blake Griffin, 28, may be recovering from a serious concussion after an unfortunate incident on the court during a game on Jan. 6 but he’s already aching to get back on the team and start playing in the Los Angeles Clippers games again. “Blake took a really serious blow to the head, as was apparent by the after effects he was seen to suffer,” an NBA insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He was pretty disorientated for a while afterwards, but thankfully, Blake was able to get himself together enough to walk to the locker room on his own steam. Blake was examined thoroughly by the Clippers’ medical team, who made the decision to keep him out for the remainder of the game. Blake being Blake, wanted to get straight back on court, but there was no way that was possible after suffering a head injury like he did.” See photos of the Los Angeles Clippers here!

The injury, brought up the infamous “Kardashian Curse” since Blake is currently dating Kendall Jenner, 22. Whether or not the superstition has anything to do with it, we can’t wait until Blake heals and can continue doing what he does best. When will that be? “Blake hasn’t been told yet when he will be allowed to return to play,” the insider continued. “When he returns will depend on a whole load of factors, and there’s no way he will be given the all clear until the medical team are completely satisfied that he’s fit to play. The NBA takes any form of head injury really seriously, and Blake will be monitored closely over the next hours as the medical team track his recovery and progress. Blake is itching to get back on court, but he’s been warned that he could be out for as long as three or four weeks.”

It’s good to know Blake is being taken care of! When he’s not on the court, he’s often spending time with Kendall. Their long distance relationship has definitely been challenging but they seem to be pretty in love and working out things the best they can. Here’s to hoping Blake gets healthy again soon!

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Blake will be able to play again? Give us your opinions in the comments below!