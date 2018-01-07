2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Allison Williams & More Celebs Arrive In Style

The 2018 Golden Globes red carpet promises to be one for the history books, as stars dressing in black to protest sexual harassment. From Allison Williams to Laura Marano, check out all the flawless fashions.

It’s time to look fabulous for a good cause. The 2018 awards show season kicks off in a big way on Jan. 8, with the 75th Golden Globe Awards. With Seth Meyers, 44, hosting, the night looks to be full of laughter, tears and surprises. Before a single award can be given out, the biggest names in film and television will walk the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The color of the evening is black, as stars have been encouraged to wear the in protest of the sexual harassment and inequality plaguing the entertainment industry. Allison Williams, 29, Laura Marano, 22, and Kristin Cavallari, 31, all were on theme for the night, as they arrived first on the red carpet in stunning black ensembles. Allison may have had a splash of orange to her dress, but there was no denying she was standing with her sisters.

The monochromatic silent protest was organized by Time’s Up, a new initiative made up of 300 prominent actresses, female agents, writers, directors, producers and entertainment executives. The struggle for women to break in, to rise up the ranks and to simply be heard and acknowledged in male-dominated workplaces must end; time’s up on this impenetrable monopoly,” the movement announced on Jan. 1, per The New York Times. Eva Longoria, 42, and Reese Witherspoon, 41, announced earlier that they would lead a march down the red carpet as a show of solidarity.

In addition to organizing demonstrations like the blackout on the red carpet (which raises awareness of the culture that produced such alleged sexual harassers like Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner, Lars von Trier, and more) they’re also focusing on helping working-class women. A legal defense fund, backed by $15 million in donations, will be set up for help women – from janitors to nurses to workers at farms – protect themselves from sexual misconduct or any retaliation from reporting it.

With all that said and done, everyone – those in black and not – looked amazing on the carpet. It’s amazing that even before a single nominee’s name was read out loud, the show had already made history. Here’s hoping that 2018 continues the momentum for a better Hollywood, one that sees women earn equal pay, work without fear of being sexually assaulted and given a chance to thrive – all while looking as outstanding as they did on the red carpet.

Check out all the fashions above, HollywoodLifers. What do you think about the Time’s Up blackout fashion parade?