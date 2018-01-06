Tamar Braxton & Vince Herbert: Why He’s Sure She Won’t Follow Through With The Divorce 

It’s not over yet! HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Vincent Herbert isn’t ready to give up on his marriage to Tamar Braxton. Here’s why:

“Vince [Herbert] isn’t even close to giving up on his marriage to Tamar [Braxton],” a hip hop insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He knows he messed up big time but he also knows Tamar loves him very deeply. He doesn’t believe she’s ready to move on from their marriage, he swears she’s still in love with him and her jealousy proves it. He’s convinced that she won’t follow through with this divorce.” Woah! See pictures of Vincent and Tamar together here.

Even if Vince isn’t ready to call it quits, the couple have gone through some serious drama since Tamar filed for divorce in Oct. 2017. Tamar recently discussed how Vincent allegedly cheated on her, complete with an accusation that he got another woman pregnant. But the supposedly expecting mother, Laura Govan, 38, spoke to E! News to set the record straight. She said in the interview with Daily Pop that her carrying Vince’s unborn baby is “laughable.” So not only is Laura not pregnant, but she also said everything surrounding the affair in connection to her specifically isn’t true.

Of course, just because Laura isn’t the woman involved in the alleged cheating, doesn’t mean Vince is off the hook. The star was arrested on Christmas after his estranged wife allegedly accused him of spousal assault. The couple certainly didn’t seem to have a great end to 2017 — at least until it appeared that they rang in the new year together. They were then spotted the following day with their son Logan arriving at LAX. During the joint appearance at the airport, both of them told TMZ cameraman that they were a family. “It’s a new year. God is good,” Vincent added. While there’s certainly been an abundance of drama brewing for the family, Vince sticking with his marriage and trying to make things work just might pan out. Only time will tell if this divorce gets finalized!

