US Figure Skating Team: Sexy Pics Of The 3 Skaters Heading To The 2018 Olympics

Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu, and Karen Chen will all be representing the United States in the 2018 Winter Olympics! See photos of the skaters going to Pyeongchang!

Team USA has an official Olympic figure skating team! Bradie Tennell, 19, Mirai Nagasu, 24, and Karen Chen, 18, will all head to Pyeongchang, South Korea to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics! The three women were chosen after they each snagged the top three spots at the women’s national competition that wrapped up on Jan. 7.

While the decision to choose a lineup in order of the official rankings makes complete sense, it isn’t how it’s always been done in the past. Four years ago, the U.S. Figure Skating’s international committee chose to replace Mirari, who came in third, with Ashley Wagner, 26, who finished fourth. Ashley narrowly missed out from the top three yet again in 2018, but this time her score kept her out of competing — but she will return as the first alternate.

The three women who will vie for gold during the Games from Feb. 9 to Feb. 25 will be new faces for the team. Ashley, Gracie Gold and Polina Edmunds repped the United States in Sochi, meaning the new group of girls will be an entirely different team than that of 2014’s. While Bradie, Mirai, and Karen have clearly worked hard to be where they are, each of them is a bit of a surprising pick. Bradie, who suffered from stress fractures in the past, claimed the bronze in Nov. 2017’s Skate America competition, which was also her first ever Grand Prix. Mirai has only won one national title, which was a decade ago in 2008. She also came in fourth when she competed in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. While Karen’s fall season was a bit disappointing, she did win the 2017 national title. But regardless of their past, they’ve all risen to the top and we can’t wait to cheer them!

