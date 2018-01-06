Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Is The Instagram Queen Of The Week — See Her Sexiest Looks

Be it online or on stage, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris always looks incredible. From her skin-tight outfits to the bootylicious bikinis that make T.I. go wild, see why Tiny is the Instagram Queen of the Week.

Her 4.4 million followers already worship Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, as an Instagram Queen, and who can blame them? T.I.’s better half is highly active on the ‘gram, posting one amazing shot after another. Her fans cannot stop eating them up. Be it a behind the scenes shot while on tour with Xcscape, or a shot of her form-fitting Halloween costume, or just a shot of her hanging with her crew, Tiny shares everything – all while looking incredible!

Who can forget the booty pic she posted in August 2017? “Last night in the [Dominican Republic]” she wrote, flaunting her back and backside. Considering how much her hubby, Tip, loves her booty – he’s “obsessed” with her butt, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com — he was probably the first of the 69,703 (and counting) likes this photo got. Even when it’s not her account, Tiny’s booty rules Instagram, as a fan shared her booty shakin’ skills to Instagram after a Dec. 2 concert. No wonder Tip can’t keep his hands to himself when around that badonk.

Sadly, a lot of Tiny’s more recent sexy pics are the product of a dark time in her relationship. T.I., 37, got inappropriate with one Bernice Burgos, 37, which nearly caused Tiny and T.I. to split for good! While focusing on some self-love and care, Tiny got her fitness on. She gave T.I. many reasons to regret his decision, but they seemed to work it out by the end of 2017, so much that their planned divorce is practically DOA.

Perhaps the biggest reason why Tiny is the Instagram Queen of the Week is that she keeps it real, even when opening up about her self-image issues. “Damn, that belly won’t let me be great!!” she captioned a Dec. 9 shot of her performing in Columbia, South Carolina. Even though Tiny looked great in a gold bodysuit, she revealed that like any of her millions of followers, she struggles with what she sees in the mirror sometimes. However, her fans were quick to reassure her that her belly was great and that as a mother of four (who gave birth to her daughter, Heiress Harris, in March 2016) she looked phenomenal. All hail Queen Tiny!

Check out more of her sexiest photos of all time, HollywoodLifers. Which pic of Tiny is your favorite?