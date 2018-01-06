‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Shroeder Blasted For ‘Nazi Chic’ Photo — See The Responses

Yikes! Reality star Stassi Schroeder just thoughtlessly captioned a new selfie ‘Nazi chic’ and fans are not amused! See the responses!

Vanderpump Rules stunner Stassi Schroeder just seriously stepped in it! Although she’s definitely caused an uproar before, it’s never been this fast or this furious! The bombshell just shared a selfie of herself posing alongside buds Kristen Doute and Rachel O’Brien. She decided to label each person in the pic and because she went with a black military-style cap she decided to call her look “Nazi chic.” Big mistake, Stassi. Big mistake. Check out photos from Season 5 of Vanderpump Rules right here!

Needless to say, social media erupted with responses to the thoughtless post. “I’m here for giving people a chance to grow because I was ignorant about certain things but ‘nazi chic’ as a caption on a picture is too f**king far and I’m so happy Stassi Schroeder is getting dragged,” one user wrote. “For f**ks sake @stassi read a history book. Sorry that people are offended by you using the term NAZI to describe your outfit -you shallow ignorant hag,” another fired at her. Whoa!

As fans know, Stassi has made a habit of riling up a controversy every now and then. In March of 2017, the gorgeous star ranted about the #OscarsSoWhite scandal while recording a podcast and let’s just say her views were read as pretty reckless and hurtful. “Everyone giving their impassioned speeches about race and all of that stuff, I’m like, ‘Why is it always just about African Americans?’” Wow. She went on to explain that what she means it that many other races are also getting shafted by the Hollywood system. “Why aren’t the Asians being like, ‘We’re not represented!’ Why aren’t, like, Native Americans and Latinos saying, ‘We’re not represented’?” Just stop, Stassi!

I’m here for giving people a chance to grow because I was ignorant about certain things but “nazi chic” as a caption on a picture is too fucking far and I’m so happy Stassi Schroeder is getting dragged. 🤗🤗🤗 — Alexandra (@Alexioni_) January 7, 2018

@BollAndBranch Please end your partnership with Stassi Schroeder, she’s only using your sheets for her Nazi protests! #dumpstassi — Taylor Gardner (@taylor_justy) January 6, 2018

For fucks sake @stassi read a history book. Sorry that people are offended by you using the term NAZI to describe your outfit -you shallow ignorant hag https://t.co/R2oHpkEbAu — charethcutestory (@charethcutesty) January 6, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of these fiery responses to Stassi’s mistake? Did they go too far or no?