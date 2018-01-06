Powerball Winning Numbers: The Picks For The $570 Million Jackpot

The numbers for the $570 million Powerball prize were just drawn! Check them out right here!

It’s time once again for the Powerball drawing! And, just in case you haven’t been paying attention, the jackpot has now soared to over a half a billion dollars! And now, that numbers have been drawn. They are 12, 29, 30, 33, 61 and Powerball 26, per CBS News. The night’s PowerPlay was 3x. There you go! Are you a winner? If so, the world needs to know! Even if you didn’t get the Powerball, having all 5 white balls is huge! That pays out $1,00,000! Head here for photos of Powerball winners!

Sure, the odds of winning are in no one’s favor, but that doesn’t mean people don’t regularly walk away with HUGE cash prizes! Back in Aug. of 2017, a hospital work named Mavis L. Wanczyk won $758 million! Can’t imagine how you’d spend that much dough? Neither could Mavis! “I’m scared, but I’ll be OK,” she said in a press conference after winning. “I just want to be me and just be alone and figure out what I want to do.” The 53-year-old did share that she has no intention of returning to work! “I’ve called and told them I won’t be coming back.” Love it!

Not quite familiar with the rules? Five white balls are drawn from a count that goes to 69. Also, 1 red ball is drawn from the 26 in the Powerball pin. In order to win the jackpot you’ve got to get all 6 numbers. Take note, 44 states participate in the game, as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The last few weeks have been nail-biters for Powerball players. No one claimed the prize on Dec. 30 and again on Jan. 3! Is there a winner this time?! We are dying to know!

