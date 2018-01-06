Powerball Live Results: Watch The $570 Million Jackpot Numbers Drawn

Who’s ready to win a staggering amount of money?! The Powerball has reached $570 million dollars and the drawing is coming up! Watch it here!

The amount just keeps rising! On Jan. 6, the Powerball drawing for a whopping $570 million is going down! Have you bought your ticket?! Ever since the numbers were drawn on Saturday, Dec. 30, and no one won, the prize continued to grow! Then on Wednesday, Jan. 3, with the cash payout inching toward a half billion dollars, the numbers were once again drawn and no stepped forward with a winning ticket! So now here we are once again and anticipation is reaching a fever pitch! Head here to peruse photos of Powerball winners!

Although the odds aren’t exactly promising for a $2 ticket (over 292 million to 1, per SILive.com), it’s tough to ignore the allure of half a billion dollars! I mean, really, what couldn’t you do with $570 million?! Seem too go to be true? Don’t forget about Mavis L. Wanczyk! This 53-year-old hospital worker won $758 million in Aug. of 2017 by having all 6 Powerball numbers! Dreams do come true!

But what if let’s say you get all 5 white balls and not the Powerball? That is still serious cause for celebration! That lucky individual will get a cool $1,00,000.00 dollars. Talk about a consolation prize! Not precisely clear on the rules? 44 states participate in the game, as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Five white balls going up to the number 69 are drawn as well as 1 of the 26 balls in the red Powerball bin. All six need to be correct to win the big prize. If there’s a winner tonight, they’d be receiving their gigantic prize in annuity payments or 358.5 in a lump sum. Important note, all this is before taxes! Head here to catch the livestream of the exciting event!

