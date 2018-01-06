Paris Hilton Didn’t ‘Deliberately’ Leave Her Fiancé Chris Zylka On The Curb At LAX — What Went Wrong

Paris Hilton left Chris Zylka at LAX, but HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that she didn’t ‘deliberately’ forget him. Here’s the reason for the airport mishap.

Paris Hilton, 36, and Chris Zylka, 32, proved to be #CoupleGoals when Chris proposed while on a romantic trip to Aspen. But once they were back in Los Angeles, the newly engaged couple were separated at LAX when Paris’ driver sped away from the curb, leaving her fiancé behind. Don’t worry though — it turns out that this awkward incident was completely unintentional! “Paris didn’t deliberately leave Chris behind on the pavement, she would never do that! She was just super tired, swarmed by the paparazzi, and nervous because she was wearing the beautiful huge amazing engagement ring that Chris gave her, so she just rushed to get away as soon as possible—it was a natural instinct,” a source close to Paris tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We can’t blame Paris. Her engagement ring reportedly costs $2 million — we’d be nervous about it too with all of those people around! There have even been reports that she hired 24/7 security to secure the safety of the ginormous rock. But the businesswoman did quickly notice the mistake that had been made. “As soon as they started driving away Paris realized what had happened, but they had to drive around the terminals first before they could get back to where Chris was standing, as they didn’t want to cause an accident by stopping suddenly in the middle of the traffic,” the source added. That’s totally understandable!

If you’re still worried if the star accidentally leaving her partner behind had any negative impact on their relationship, don’t be. “Paris is so incredibly happy with Chris, and he is clearly deeply in love with her. Chris would do anything for Paris, and tells her every day how beautiful, funny, kind, and smart she is. Paris feels like she’s finally found her prince, and he is constantly sweeping her off her feet, he utterly adores her.” Aww! See — everything is fine and the pair are definitely still #CoupleGoals.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the reasoning behind Paris accidentally leaving Chris at the airport?