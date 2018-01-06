‘Mama June’ Shannon Trying Not To ‘Freak Out’ Over Holiday Weight Gain

The holidays can be a nightmare on a person’s diet – just ask ‘Mama June’ Shannon. After indulging a bit, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY heard she’s doing her best to stay focused on keeping the weight off!

First off, Mama June Shannon, 38, should give herself a huge pat on the back. Since undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2016, she’s dropped 300 pounds. However, June – like most anyone – indulged during the holidays, and a source to the From Not to Hot star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that June’s “trying to not freak out too much” about it. “[June’s] reminding herself that it’s OK to slip up every now and then, and to keep focused on the long game, and not just the here and now.”

“June weighs herself every single day, religiously, and she’s always hyper aware of gaining even one extra pound,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. Considering all the hard work June has put in, along with the surgery, it’s natural for her to be upset when she gains even the slightest of weight. Thankfully, the source says that June “has a great support network around her to lean on and encourage her. They’re assuring June that this is just a blip, and not the start of her gaining all the weight back again that she’s worked so hard to lose.”

“I’m beating myself up because I know in the last three or four months I’ve gained, like, seven pounds. It won’t come off,” June told Us Weekly on Jan. 3. She and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 12, have been busy promoting Season 2 of June’s WE Tv show, and Mama June admitted that she’s fallen back into some bad snacking habits while on the road. To be fair, Mama June shouldn’t be freaking. While bad snacking is no joke, considering the temptation of all the food cooked over the holidays – from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day – only putting on five or ten pounds is not that bad.

Still, June won’t let this slip-up prevent her from living her best – and most healthy – life. She, according to the insider, will hit the gym, “stick to her healthy eating plan again, and easily drop the pounds she gained. It won’t be long before she’s “back to her idea body weight once again.” Plus, she also has a possible workout buddy, as she recently struck up a new relationship with a still-unnamed new boyfriend. Though this new beau recently got June a diamond ring, perhaps he can pick up a new pair of sweats and sneakers and join her on the elliptical? The couple that works out together, stays together, right?

