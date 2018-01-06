Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Fighting Over Her Private Pregnancy Lifestyle: Are They Headed For A Split?

Travis Scott has been having a difficult time with Kylie Jenner’s decision to be private about her pregnancy and it’s causing friction. Get EXCLUSIVE details here!

Oh no! Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, have been constantly arguing over Kylie’s decision to remain in hiding during her pregnancy and things are getting pretty heated, in fact, the couple’s close relationship has been suffering from it. “Kylie‘s refusal to be seen in public has been terrible for her relationship with Travis,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He’s very frustrated that she won’t get out and live life with him. They have been fighting about that a lot. He wants her to come out and do life with him, it upsets him that she won’t and that’s caused a lot of tension between them. He’s not going to break up with her over it but it’s been hard on him for sure.” Check out some of Kylie and Travis’ best photos here!

Kylie’s hiding hasn’t just been hard on Travis, it’s also been hard on her fans who are just dying to know if the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is going to officially confirm her pregnancy soon. After not appearing in the annual Kardashian/Jenner Christmas card and not being seen out in public in months, it’s clear that Kylie wants to keep things under wraps for as long as possible. Although there’s a ton of speculation that her pregnancy will be revealed in an upcoming episode of KUWTK, nothing is known for sure.

Things between Kylie and Travis have seemed to be rocky for a while since the rapper hasn’t been able to spend much time with his brunette beauty girlfriend. Their bundle of joy is reportedly expected in Feb. and from the many clues Kylie’s given on social media, it may just be a baby girl! We can’t wait to either see Kylie’s baby bump or her baby girl soon!

