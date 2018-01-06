Kim Kardashian Posts Loving Throwback In Tribute Of Her Dad After Saint’s Hospitalization

After Saint West’s scary health scare, Kim Kardashian must have been left thinking of her late father. Kim posted a pic of Robert Kardashian and said Saint looks like him!

“My dad & cousin Andrea, Cici’s sister,” Kim Kardashian, 37, captioned a Jan. 5 Instagram picture of her father, Robert Kardashian. The black-and-white shot shows a much different world, as a young Robert poses next to what would now be a classic car. Though this was a throwback, it’s a possible look into what Saint West, 2, will look like in the future. “Saint has my dad’s ears,” Kim added. Awww. How sweet.

This trip down memory lane came right after Saint was hospitalized for pneumonia. Kim and Kanye West’s, 40, baby boy was admitted on Dec. 28 and released on Dec. 30. Kim gave a heartfelt update about her son’s health on Jan. 2, saying that Saint was “so strong,” but it was heartbreaking to see him get “multiple IVs, and [being] hooked up to oxygen machines.” Thankfully, after ending 2017 on a down note, Saint and the rest of his family (including his soon-to-be-born baby sister) are all doing well.

In fact, Saint was back home in time for New Year’s Eve. Surprisingly, some people didn’t do the match and started trash-talking Kim for supposedly ringing in 2018 while Saint was hospitalized. “Let’s get this straight,” Kim responded. “We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS A SUNDAY NIGHT.” Kim said that when people came over to her home to count down the final seconds of 2017, Saint was “already asleep for the night.” Simple math! “Don’t come for me when it comes to my kids,” Kim added.

If Robert Kardashian were alive today, he probably would be proud of how protective Kim is of her kids. Sadly, he passed away at age 59 in 2003 due to esophageal cancer. Kim celebrated Robert’s 73rd birthday in 2017 by sharing an adorable throwback video of the time he gave her a car for her 16th birthday. Other family members – from Kourtney Kardashian, 38, to Khloe Kardashian, 33, to Rob Kardashian, 30 – also sent love to their late father. While it’s sad that he’s gone, it’s sweet that a little bit of Robert is still alive in Saint’s ears. It’ll be interesting to see if he inherited any more of his grandfather’s looks as he grows up.

