Which Kardashian Does Blonde Hair Best? — See Their Best Platinum Looks & VOTE

Pretty much all of the Kardashian/Jenner women have lightened up their hair at some point now, and we’ve rounded up their best blonde looks in the gallery above! Khloe Kardashian decided to lighten her locks years ago, and since then, she’s kept up the blonder hue. Whether she’s styling it as a bob, with extensions or showing off her natural locks, Khloe has styled her blonde hair in numerous ways, and she always nails it. Most recently, Kris Jenner has decided to try out the blonde look, and kicked off 2018 with her pixie cut in a super light shade.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are the two sisters who change their hair up the most, and they’ve both tried blonde plenty of times over the last few years. Most recently, Kim has been showing off a sleek, nearly silver shade. However, she’s hinted recently that she’s really missing her darker hair, so don’t be surprised if she goes back to black soon! Kylie generally goes for wigs when she changes her hair, but she’s also dyed her dark brown locks blonde in the past. As for Kendall Jenner, she never made the blonde change permanently, but she has rocked the hue while modeling in the past.

