Justin & Selena Are Like ‘Two Lovesick School Kids Who Can’t Get Enough Of Each Other’

Looks like Jelena is still going strong! Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, are acting like “two lovesick school kids who can’t get enough of each other,” a source close to the couple told The Blast. Of course, we can totally see it! Since reuniting in Oct. 2017, we’ve seen them on numerous dates that range from an intense pilates class to a spontaneous trip to Seattle. The source also noted that the happy couple are also constantly communicating when they’re away from each other and they only have eyes for each other when they’re together. See pictures of Jelena’s reunion here!

We’re happy to have more confirmation that everything is still going well for the couple after reports surfaced about them fighting. On Jan. 2, the pair flew back home together from Cabo with five or six friends, according to The Blast. But when they got off the plane, they appeared to be arguing before going their separate ways. They didn’t even hug or kiss goodbye! But everything did seem fine between the two when they attended a hot pilates workout together in West Hollywood the following day. They came out of their class looking pretty sweaty, so they clearly got a pretty good exercise in! Fitness has definitely seemed to be a major component of the Jelena reunion. One of their first outings involved riding their bikes around Los Angeles! In November, Sel watched the “Love Yourself” singer play hockey at an ice rink, which ended up being the location of their first public kiss since being reunited!

But just because the “Bad Liar” singer is head over heels for the Biebs, doesn’t mean everyone is. Sel’s mom Mandy Teefy was reportedly hospitalized on Dec. 19 after finding out how serious her daughter was getting with the “Sorry” singer. After the incident, the 13 Reasons Why producer has been avoiding her mom, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. While we’re beyond thrilled about Jelena rekindling their romance, we hope Sel finds a way to patch things up with her mom.

