Hailey Baldwin Suffers Scary Concussion After Snowboarding Accident — Is She OK?

Hailey Baldwin, 21, has always found humor in her self-proclaimed clumsiness and her latest accident is no exception. “Snowboarding: 1 Hailey: 0” the model casually posted on Twitter. While the simple message comes off as lighthearted, the underlying story is more serious. A fan realized the cryptic note might mean that Hailey got hurt, so they reached out to ask if she broke any bones. “nothing broken. have a small concussion and hurt my neck!” Hailey replied in a now-deleted tweet. See pictures of Hailey here!

While it seems the star will probably be alright, this wouldn’t be the first time she’s injured herself. In 2015, she broke her foot at the Met Gala, and then in 2016, she broke her foot at the Met Gala. Yes, you did just read that twice — she literally injured herself in the same spot on her body in the same place on the same day, two years in a row. Finding the irony in the situation the second time around, she took to social media to announce her repetitive injury in a hilarious tweet mocking herself.

We’re glad the model didn’t break anything on the slopes, but we do hope her head feels better. Her cranium has definitely seen better days. In fact, her skull was having a terrific day on Jan. 1 when the singer switched up her look by dying her hair pink! She matched the striking shade to her pastel bikini as she lounged poolside in Miami. So not only did her head get a cool makeover to kick off 2018, but it also got a relaxing start to the year. Unfortunately, snowy mountains are less forgiving than cities in Florida, so hopefully Hailey finds a way to give her brain another vacation to overcome that concussion. The Met Gala isn’t until May so she’s still got time to fully heal before then!

Snowboarding: 1 Hailey: 0 — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) January 6, 2018

