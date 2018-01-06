‘GoT’ Star Kit Harington Reportedly Dragged Out Of NYC Bar After Getting Drunk Like Tyrion

Eek! ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington was shockingly thrown out of an NYC bar on Jan. 5 after getting uncontrollably drunk. Get all the details of what happened here.

Kit Harington, 31, didn’t have the best night on Jan. 5 when he was kicked out of Barfly in New York City after getting extremely drunk and causing a scene. The Game of Thrones actor was playing pool when he eventually drank so much that he started banging the pool table, grabbing cues, and messing with the people in the pool area, according to what an eyewitness told TMZ. After being asked to leave, he obliged but went back into the bar again. He refused to leave the second time and had to be physically dragged out. Yikes! Check out pics of Kit here!

Kit’s unfortunate incident couldn’t help but remind us of the GOT character Tyrion, who is often drunk on the series. It comes as a shock with Kit though since he’s not often making headlines for such things. It surely sounds like he had an off night! With a lot of alcohol consumption and a crowd in NYC, we’re sure it can be easy to get into some newsworthy bits, but we’re glad that it was taken care of and no one was reported in any danger!

When Kit’s not out having social times, he’s working on the new season of GOT. His character, Jon Snow, has become one of the most popular characters in television and well deserved considering the actor’s impressive talent and the show’s unique addicting plot. He’s also starring in a new HBO series called Gunpowder, which is receiving a lot of praise from many different outlets.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Kit was kicked out of an NYC bar? Tell us in the comments below!