Donald Trump Furious Obamas Could Get Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wedding Invite & Not Him

‘Fire and Fury’ author Michael Wolff says Donald Trump would be personally insulted if he doesn’t get invited to Prince Harry’s wedding! Here’s all the details!

Michael Wolff, author of the overnight hit book Fire and Fury: Inside Donald Trump’s White House, has made some new claims concerning Donald Trump, 71. He now says that if the America commander in chief isn’t invited to Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle‘s, 36, upcoming wedding, there could be some real consequences! First of all, he claims the president would definitely take the snub as a personal slight. Especially if Barack Obama, 56, gets invited to the ceremony! Secondly, the decision to avoid inviting the polarizing POTUS might put his role in the Brexit plan in jeopardy. Head here for more images of the 43rd president.

Currently, the U.K. has a trade deal with the U.S. amid the decision to leave the E.U. If Trump isn’t at the royal wedding, Wolff believes he could not honor the deal. Like many aspects of Trump’s life, he’ll only cooperate if “he gets what he wants,” the author told the Daily Mail. Wolff also made clear that, if he were invited to the wedding, he would attempt to steal the spotlight during his encounter with the Queen Elizabeth II. Obviously, this puts Harry and Meghan in a difficult position! It’s not hard to imagine they aren’t too keen on having Trump at their nuptials but snubbing him could seriously hurt their country’s economy.

This new revelation from Wolff is hardly the first this week. His new bestselling book also alleges that Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon called Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner‘s meeting with Russians in an effort to get dirt on Hillary Clinton in July of 2016 “treasonous.” This prompted the president to slam Bannon, stating: “Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

