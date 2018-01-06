Coachella Tickets Have Already Sold Out & Beyonce Fans Are Losing It

Sorry to anyone who wants Coachella tickets — the music festival already sold out! Naturally, the Bey Hive has a lot to say about passes for both weekends being snatched up.

Is there anything Beyoncé can’t sell out? The 36-year-old singer is one of Coachella’s headliners this year, and coincidentally tickets for both weekends of the festival were taken within a few hours of going on sale on Jan. 5. Of course, the music fest consistently attracts flocks of people to Indio, CA every April, but fans of the “Drunk In Love” singer know full well who really drove ticket sales this year. “Beyonce sold out Coachella tickets in 3 hours. We stan,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “Beyoncé sold out Coachella twice. Last year & this year wow,” commented another. The Bey Hive don’t play when it comes to their queen! See fans reactions to Coachella being sold out, below!

Of course, it wouldn’t be a music festival without multiple artists performing. People who were able to snag passes to either weekend will also get to see Eminem and The Weeknd headline along with performances by Haim, St. Vincent, SZA, Post Malone, Migos, Cardi B, and more. It’s a good thing there will be a ton of great artists there considering how much people shelled out to go. General admissions passes cost $429 and were sold out in about 35 minutes. The GA plus shuttle tickets, which cost $504, were gone in about an hour. Tickets for the second weekend also went fast.

We’re excited to see the Lemonade artist perform at the 2018 festival considering fans missed out on an appearance last year. Bey was originally slated to headline in 2017, but ultimately had to cancel due to doctor’s orders because she was pregnant with her twins Rumi and Sir. Hey, no one blames her for skipping out on performing! We’re all much better off for having more children with Bey’s genes out in the world. If you weren’t able to get ahold of passes though, don’t worry — the Bey Hive will surely let us know how it goes.

You: I need #Coachella tickets Beyoncè: I'VE ALREADY SOLD OUT EM. BYE BITCH 😎 pic.twitter.com/uwRnXFUwrv — VISH (@yasiru_vismini) January 6, 2018

Beyoncè sold out Coachella tickets in 3 hours. We Stan 👑🐝 pic.twitter.com/wWVyYReGxa — VISH (@yasiru_vismini) January 6, 2018

You mean thank you @Beyonce cause she sold shit out? I agree. — mad.ethnic.right.now (@arabellacarmen) January 6, 2018

I wanna go to Coachella so baddd😫 just for Beyoncé obviously 😍 oh and the holiday to LA will be a bonus 😁💭✈️☀️🌴 — chlo 🐨 (@chloepepxo) January 6, 2018

All Coachella 2018 tickets are sold out😭😩😓😤 This was my one oppurtunity to see @Beyonce and now i cant 😭😭🤦🏽‍♂️🙏🏽 — LEKA (@L_E_K_A_) January 6, 2018

Beyoncé sold out Coachella twice. Last year & this year wow. https://t.co/wowBXQNDzi — Niamh🥀 (@msyonceslay) January 6, 2018

Damn the Beyoncé concert I mean Coachella sold out in 2 hours pic.twitter.com/PhwZl9obtx — mark del figgalo (@serfbort) January 5, 2018

