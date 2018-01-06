Chris Brown’s Rihanna Mural Features Batman — He Relates To ‘His Battle To Overcome His Dark Side’

Chris Brown painted Batman in his mural to represent the dark times from his past. Get EXCLUSIVE details here!

Chris Brown, 28, painted a unique mural that not only features the search warrant from his infamous Rihanna, 29, attack, but also an image of Batman and it’s all because of the dark times the superhero represents. “Chris painted the mural himself—he actually did the Batman part last year and then added the warrant piece recently,” a source close to Chris EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Chris loves Batman—he’s his favorite superhero, and he feels he can relate to the character—with his battle to overcome his dark side, following a traumatic childhood, and then emerge as a fighter for good. Chris’ own childhood was extremely traumatic and violent, he’s spent his lifetime battling his demons, and he feels he’s finally conquered his dark side.” See pics of Chris and Rihanna in happier times here.

Chris’ dark side couldn’t have been more public after the incident with RiRi and the singer’s been open about his struggles since then. “The Rihanna assault was without doubt the darkest period of Chris’ life, and it’s something he bitterly regrets,” the source continued. “He knows he’s views by many in the public as this terrible violent person, and an all round bad guy, but Chris believes he is so much more than that, and that deep down he’s a good guy. This is his way of showing that, of displaying to the world that he also has this other side, and that he is, at heart, a good person.”

Chris’ regrets and desire to show that he’s a better man came through this past holiday season when he surprised a Georgia school and generously donated $50k. He also gave the students an epic performance which we’re sure they’ll remember for years to come. It looks like he’s on the right track and there’s nothing we love more than seeing him get through his hard times with strength and talent!

