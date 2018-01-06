Cardi B & Offset Breaking Up? She’s Worried ‘This Is The Beginning Of The End’ For Relationship

Are Cardi B and Offset headed for a split? Here’s what our insiders are saying!

There really is no end to the scandals that plague Cardi B, 25, and fiance Offset‘s, 26, relationship! On the heels of yet another alleged sex tape, our sources say she’s struggling to see a future with the Migos member. “Cardi is caught between heaven and hell right now,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her career is going better than she ever imagined but at the same time she’s starting to worry it’s the beginning of the end for her and Offset.” We don’t blame her! The troubling videos and stories just keep surfacing! Head here to take a look back at this adorable couple.

The source when on to add that all the drama is even robbing the 29-year-old rap of enjoying the huge success she’s achieved. “She doesn’t want to accept it but it’s very hard to trust him now that the seed of doubt has been planted. She’s fighting hard to stay positive and believe that they can make it through this but it’s not easy. She can’t even fully enjoy the good stuff happening with her music because she’s so stressed out about her and Offset, it’s really eating away at her happiness. She should be celebrating non-stop right now but she’s having trouble being truly happy right now because her heart is breaking.” Poor Cardi!

As diehard fans know, a woman named Celina Powell recently came forward claiming to be pregnant with Offset’s child! The Colorado native also spoke with HL about the latest allegations he’s facing. She was asked if she know who his latest alleged side chick might be. She answered, “Who knows, he f***s everyone. He gonna do what he wants to do. Nobody in the industry is faithful.” For Cardi’s sake, we sure hope she’s wrong!

