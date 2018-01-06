California Dad Shoots ‘Popular Girl’ Daughter, 20, Adorable Pre-Teen Son, 11, & Wife Before Killing Self

Just heartbreaking. A Southern California father is believed to have shot his entirely family before turning the gun on himself.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Santa Clarita, California early on Friday, Jan. 5, where they discovered a grisly and disturbing scene. The bodies of an entire family of 4 was found in the home. It’s believed that the father Michael Birnkrant, 51, shot his wife, Amy Birnkrant, 47, their daughter Drew, 20, and son Sean, 11, before taking his own life, according to the Daily Mail. Absolutely devastating. Head here to look back at the celebrities we lost in 2017.

Authorities are not looking for suspects or a murder weapon. The bodies of the victims were discovered all over the home, each with a shotgun wound to the chest. A shotgun was discovered by Michael’s body. Since the discovery of the scene, numerous details have emerged about the family, none of which explain this violent end. The mother Amy, who was formerly a public school teacher, ran a day care out of the house 2 days a week. Drew, the daughter in the family ran track in high school was a “popular girl” among her classmates. Michael had been a driver for a movie studio, according to KHTS-TV. Santa Clarita is roughly 35 miles from downtown LA.

Cindy Rolow, a neighbor 5 houses down, said that she didn’t know them but she had often seen the father and son walking hand-in-hand down the street. “We always thought that was cute,” she said. “This is just awful, it’s horrific. It’s so sad to hear somebody would take their family’s life and their own life.”

