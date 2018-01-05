Golden Globes: Why Some Female Stars May Shockingly Decide NOT To Follow The All-Black Protest

The Golden Globes red carpet will turn black, as women will wear the color in protest of sexual harassment. Yet, not everyone is reportedly on board with this dress code.

Expect black to be the color of the 2018 awards season, as female actors (and the men who support them) will reportedly wear black as part of Time’s Up, the movement to shed light and end the sexual harassment within the entertainment industry. However, there’s still a chance that one or two major stars may show up to The Beverly Hilton wearing blue, green or another non-black shade. “There’s some backlash to the wear-black mandate,” a source tells PEOPLE magazine. “Some feel women should celebrate their newfound power, strong voices and the future by wearing a wide variety of brighter shades. Instead of distracting from the real issue with a mandate to wear one particular color. There will be big important speeches, no doubt, and they will make a much better statement.”

It will be interesting to see who decides to “break ranks” during the Jan. 7 awards show, but the movement to end inequality in the entertainment industry is more than just a fashion choice. In the wake of the sexual harassment scandals that highlighted the (often well-known) behaviors of such men like Harvey Weinstein, 65, Brett Ratner, 48 Louis CK, 50, and so many more, 300 prominent actresses, female agents, writers, directors, producers and entertainment execs formed Time’s Up, according to The New York Times. The initiative includes a $13 million legal defense fund to help less privilege women protect themselves from sexual misconduct. Time’s Up is also pushing for legislation to penalize companies that tolerate persistent harassment and a drive to reach gender parity.

“This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment,” Eva Longoria, 42, one of the high-profile actresses involved in the movement, told The New York Times. “For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour…This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about.”

Time’s Up is leaderless, and is run by volunteers and made up of different working groups focused on different areas of equality and social justice. This inclusive stance probably means that if a woman (or a man, as some male actors are expected to partake in the protest) shows up to the Globes in a glittery sapphire gown, it won’t be the end of the Time’s Up movement. From the sound of it, the push to end sexual harassment in Hollywood is just starting.

