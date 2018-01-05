Seth Meyers: 5 Things To Know About The Host Of The 2018 Golden Globes

Lights! Camera! Laughs! Seth Meyers, the late night host and ‘SNL’ veteran, will emcee the 2018 Golden Globes. Learn about this comedian and how he’ll possibly joke about Hollywood’s elephant in the room.

1. He’s a late night host who was with Saturday Night Live for nearly a decade. While not everyone will know him by sight, Seth Meyers, 44, has been a part of NBC’s late night lineup for nearly twenty years. Seth joined Saturday Night Live in 2001, where he was a cast member for 13 seasons. He was a co-anchor of Weekend Update with Amy Poehler, 46, before hosting the segment by himself from 2008 to 2013. Sitting behind a desk and cracking jokes must have suited Seth well, as NBC announced in 2013 that he would take over Late Night, succeeding Jimmy Fallon, 43, who would take over The Tonight Show.

2. This isn’t his first awards show rodeo. Funny enough, Seth is following Jimmy, who hosted the Golden Globes in 2017. Seth has plenty of awards show experience, as he hosted the ESPY Awards in 2010 and 2011, the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014 and the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

3. He found success in the age of Trump. With Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, Jimmy on The Tonight Show, Samantha Bee, 48, on Full Frontal, James Corden, 39, on The Late Late Show and Conan O’Brien, 54, with his own program, there’s a lot of competition for late night viewers. Thankfully, Seth has been able to carve out his own niche, thanks to his in-depth commentary on news and topics, including President Donald Trump, 71.

“He’s coming at the news from a place of outrage, and yet he presents it in an unflappable manner,” Sal Gentile, the supervising writer on the “Closer Look” segments, tells the Los Angeles Times. “Hearing these things from someone else might be off-putting. Hearing it from Seth, it’s like you’re just talking about the news with a friend.” It also helps that he gives the spotlight to a range of voices, as his “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” features the segment’s creators, writers Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel. Though, Seth assures Vanity Fair that the Golden Globes ceremony will be light on the Trump jokes. “I’m not going into this thinking that it’s a night to talk about what’s happening in Washington, D.C..”

4. He won’t shy away from the Hollywood sexual harassment scandals. The 2018 Golden Globes will be the first major awards show since the Harvey Weinstein expose (as well as the accusations made against others like Danny Masterson, 41, Brett Ratner, 48, Dustin Hoffman, 80, and more). “Hollywood has a lot to ask itself this year, and so we need to address that and try to find the right tone—do that in a way that doesn’t also take away from all the great work that was done this year,” Seth told Vanity Fair.

“For as bad as the stories we’ve heard have been—and they’ve been really bad—I feel like there’s this chance, and this idea, that there’s this moment of empowerment happening, and maybe this course of history is going to change,” Seth added. “Hopefully we can talk about it in a way that is not just drawing attention to what was a huge bummer, but rather what this moment means going forward.”

5. He married up. Seth and human rights lawyer Alexi Ashe became tied the knot in 2013. They welcomed their son, Ashe Olson Meyers, in 2016. Seth announced on his Thanksgiving 2017 show that he and his wife are expecting a second child.

