Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey team up for the new horror film ‘Truth Or Dare’ and it’s their creepiest roles yet. Watch the terrifying trailer!

Calling all horror movie fans! Blumhouse Productions — aka the company that brought us Get Out, Paranormal Activity, and The Purge, among other fantastically scary flicks — is back with another terrifying tale. Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey star as Olivia and Lucas in the 2018 movie Truth Or Dare, which is about a game of truth or dare — pretty straight forward, right? Wrong. The trailer starts off innocent enough with a group of college students playing the party game in Mexico, but things quickly take a turn for the paranormal when we find out the young adults can’t stop playing without offing themselves. “Tell the truth or you die. Do the dare or you die,” Lucy’s character explains in a panic. There seems to be something possessing the players, as every time someone takes their turn, their face distorts into the kind of Joker-esque smile that nightmares are made of. There’s even a scene where Olivia and Lucas are having sex but something suddenly takes over Olivia as she grips her partner’s throat and tells him to pick between the two cursed choices. Yikes!

The film is set to hit theaters on April 27, 2018 — but the trailer is just haunting enough to keep you up at night while you desperately wait to see the full-length feature. Lucy and Tyler are joined by The Flash actress Violette Beane, Awkward actor Nolan Gerard Funk, The Edge Of Seventeen‘s Hayden Szetso, Degrassi star Landon Liboiron, and actress Sophia Taylor Ali.

While working together, Sophia and the Teen Wolf star seriously hit it off. They started dating and made their romance public when they attended the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards together. “I really admire her,” Tyler told Us Weekly at Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood Event in August. “I think she’s extremely talented and a great person. I’m inspired by her a lot and she intimidates me sometimes, which I’m not really used to. I’m nervous right now talking about it. She’s beautiful, really cool, has a lot of my same interests. Yeah, I could go on about that, too.” We can’t wait to see Sophia’s talent in action when this movie is finally released!

