Kylie Jenner ‘Alone, Confused & Worried’ Over Uncertain Relationship Status With Travis Scott

Travis Scott may be Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, but HL learned exclusively their relationship’s a lot more ‘complicated’ than that! In fact, Kylie isn’t sure what they are!

Since Kylie Jenner‘s, 20, pregnancy, her relationship with baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, has only gotten more confusing. Still a teenager at the time, Kylie got pregnant super early after she and the rapper got together, and while she hoped he’d step up during her pregnancy, that hasn’t exactly happened. As a result, the youngest Kardashian/Jenner has been left feeling abandoned and “disappointed.” The worst part? She apparently doesn’t even know what to call her relationship with Travis! Click here to see photos of Kylie since her pregnancy news broke.

“Kylie is alone, confused, and worried over her relationship status with Travis,” a source close to Kylie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They are currently talking almost daily, and while they are not entirely broken up, they are not exactly together either. Kylie is disappointed because this is not at all how she pictured her pregnancy to end.” The makeup mogul is reportedly due in February and she and Travis are expecting a baby girl. But while this is supposed to be a happy time, Kylie can’t help feeling a little lost — especially considering her pregnant sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, has such a rock-solid relationship with HER baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, 26.

“[Kylie and Travis’] relationship is really complicated,” our insider explained. “As much as Kylie wanted Travis to be with her every step of the way during her pregnancy, she is now no longer clear about what she wants. Kylie feels rejected by some of Travis’ actions and she is determined to raise her baby on her own if he refuses to be a good, present father. She is preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kylie hasn’t been a fan of Travis’ behavior during her pregnancy, and it’s actually made her quite emotional. “As Kylie gets closer to her due date, she has been increasingly emotional. Kylie is hit with loneliness late at nights when Travis is not by her side,” another source told us EXCLUSIVELY last month. “She had such different ideas about what her pregnancy would be like when she learned she would be having Travis’ baby. She thought the pregnancy would bond her and Travis and that he would be by her side every step of the way but that simply has not been the case.”

In fact, it’s apparently gotten so bad that Kim Kardashian‘s, 37, husband, Kanye West, 40, has even told Travis he better step up. “Kanye had a serious man to man talk with Travis about becoming a father at the Christmas party,” a third source revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY last week. “Kanye made it clear to Travis that he needs to step it up big time. Kanye is protective of all of his family and wanted Travis to know that he better not let Kylie down in any way once the baby arrives.”

