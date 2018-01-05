Travis Scott Finally Acknowledges Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumors & It’s Leaving Fans With Questions 

It’s about time! It looks like Travis Scott has finally broken his silence on Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy. Did he confirm there’s a baby on the way? Find out here!

At last! Travis Scott, 25, finally has an answer when it comes to whether or not Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant. In an interview with Billboard Magazine, the “Goosebumps” rapper was asked to address the rumors that have been driving fans crazy for the last few months. But sadly, Travis didn’t reveal much, saying “I don’t want to talk about that. They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing.” Uh, what? It’s safe to say, we aren’t getting any closer to the truth.

We guess we can’t blame Travis for dodging the pregnancy questions, as he has an extremely busy career to worry about it. His schedule has been so hectic that, he couldn’t even spend New Year’s Eve with Kylie. Travis preformed at Omnia Nightclub in Las Vegas Dec. 30, and then jetted off to Miami, FL Dec. 31 to hit the stage at Liv Nightclub.

In addition to his busy schedule, Travis recently released a collaboration album with Atlanta rapper Quavo, 26, titled, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. Although Travis hasn’t been very present for Kylie in recent weeks, he does mention her in his music. He croons over Kylie on the last track of the album: “Best Man.” Travis says, “My girl got that a**, she a Texan. She can bounce it up and down with her left leg.” It’s clear he’s referring to Kylie and her amazing dance skills. Couple goals? We think so.

