T.I. & Tiny Having ‘Baby Making’ Sex — Are They Trying To Get Pregnant?

Are T.I. and Tiny trying to have another baby?! Word has it, these 2 are practically living in the bedroom these days! Details!

Can’t get enough of the newly rekindled and totally red-hot romance between T.I., 37, and his ladylove Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42?! Neither can we! Now that the divorce appears to be called off, this lovey dovey duo gets all the likes! And now, thanks to our source, we’re hearing that they are going at it like rabbits! But does this mean they want to get pregnant again?! “Tip loves to tease Tiny and say he’s going to put another baby in her but he’s not really joking,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants more kids, especially now that things are going so well with Tiny.” Awww!

The insider went on to add that these 2 have never been more attracted to each other and that could translate to a bigger family! “Whenever they get together it’s sex morning, noon and night, only he calls it ‘baby making‘. He keeps saying how blessed he is to have his family back together and it’s got him feeling like having more kids. Tiny is more hesitant, she’s got so much going on with her music career and she’s already got her hands full with Heiress. It’s hard to know where she’d find the time for a baby.” No kidding! With Xscape back on top and her TV prospects looking amazing for 2018, who can blame her for being reticent about taking on motherhood again!?

“But she’s also aware that the clock is ticking, she’s 42 so if she does want another child the time to try is now,” our source added. “She’s decided to put it in God’s hands, if she gets pregnant then it’s meant to be.” Wow! Talk about a leap of faith!

