Whether you’d like to believe it or not, Arie Luyendyk Jr. swears he’s ready for marriage. In fact, during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, he even revealed he wants kids!

“I think the internet can be a cruel place,” The Bachelor‘s Arie Luyendyk Jr. told HollywoodLife.com during our EXCLUSIVE interview with him on Jan. 3, when we brought Jef Holm‘s cruel tweet (about Arie not being ready for marriage) to his attention. “People are quick to judge. But you know, my friends and family know who I am and I think a lot of times, people would say that I was a playboy, but I was a race car driver. And yeah, at some points in my life, I wasn’t ready to settle down.” Before his season of The Bachelor started airing, there were rumors circulating that Arie was notorious for hooking up with sorority girls.

Fortunately, Arie is in a different headspace now. He confirmed to us, “Things are different now. I have a whole new career in real estate. I still race often, but my life has slowed down a lot. So I think that’s the biggest misconception — that I’m not ready for marriage. [However], that’s what I want more than anything — to have kids, and just slow down, and spend that time and be like my friends and my family, who are all settling down right now.”

And settle down, he will. Well, that is if you believe the theory going around that Arie accidentally gave away how the show ends via social media! Either way, Arie wants fans to keep watching so they can see how his search for love unfolds!

