Trump Hilariously Mocked For Referring To Bannon As ‘Sloppy Steve’ — See Memes & More Reactions

Donald Trump flew off the handle again after Steve Bannon talked trash about him in ‘Fire and Fury’. He’s now dubbed him ‘Sloppy Steve,’ and the internet is freaking.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon gave an interview to author Michael Wolff for his book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House”, in which he called Donald Trump Jr.‘s meeting with Russians “treasonous,” and mocked Ivanka Trump‘s alleged plan to run for president. President Donald Trump is furious, needless to say, and alleging that Wolff was never even at the White House to conduct his 200 interviews with insiders. He’s also bashing Bannon, whom he once called “the best” and routinely defended from “fake news reports.” Not anymore.

“I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!” Trump tweeted on the morning on January 4, the day that “Fire and Fury” was released. In fact, the book garnered so much interest from the early reveal of the Bannon excerpt that the release date was pushed up five days.

You know that that had to get under Trump’s skin. As Alyssa Milano pointed out on Twitter, he’s probably pissed that “Steve Bannon” was trending instead of himself. She hilariously tweeted after Trump’s rant that he made it worse; “Sloppy Steve” is now trending. Burn! Others pointed out the contradictory message in Trump’s tweet. He claims that Wolff didn’t have access to the White House, and therefore the 200 interviews in his book are “phony.” But he’s also furious with Bannon about what he told Wolff.

In that frame of thought, wouldn’t he also think that the Bannon excerpt was fake? Attacking “Sloppy Steve” implies that he believes Bannon actually did an interview with Wolff. Nothing about this tweet really makes sense, but that’s another morning of Trump having access to Twitter from the Oval Office for ya. Where do you think “Sloppy Steve” ranks on the list of Trump’s doofy nicknames for people he dislikes? Above “Little Marco” or “The Failing New York Times“? Below “Crooked Hillary”?

See the best tweets about the “Sloppy Steve” incident below:

Sloppy Steve? Really? But you told us you hire the best people. Didn't you bring him on board? You're a complete joke. The end is near little fella. #ImpeachTrumpNow — Havok 2018 💥🇺🇸🇨🇮 (@Havok_2018) January 5, 2018

SloPPY Steve SLOP SLOPPY STEVE pic.twitter.com/vLl29kXppG — ✨riley nicole✨ (@Rileyyy) January 5, 2018

Are you eating McDonald’s in bed again? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 5, 2018

A Sloppy Steve is just a Sloppy Joe made by a white supremacist. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 5, 2018

Oh god why did I do this what have I done #SloppySteve pic.twitter.com/LrfipuAVSX — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 5, 2018

Hey, Deceitful Donald! You still awake? Sloppy Steve is trending. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 5, 2018

You being this pressed is going to guarantee the books success. pic.twitter.com/AfB7rnLcQD — Jamie Hendrix (@Jamie_R_Hendrix) January 5, 2018

I don’t think Mike Pence is allowed to perform a Sloppy Steve unless Mother is present. — Brandon Cloud (@theclobra) January 5, 2018

After hearing Donald Trumps latest insult “Sloppy Steve” let me commend Melania of really kicking her cyber bullying campaign in high gear in 2018. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 5, 2018

Trump called Steve Bannon "Sloppy Steve". This, for the record, is how Trump drinks water. pic.twitter.com/smxFe6Vkop — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) January 5, 2018

