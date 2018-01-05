Scott Disick Reportedly Went ‘Ballistic’ Seeing Sofia Richie Talk To Lewis Hamilton On NYE

New Year’s Eve turned sour for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, all because of his insane jealousy over seeing her have a simple conversation with ex, Lewis Hamilton, according to a new report.

Sofia Richie, 19, had a nightmare come true when she ran into her ex, Lewis Hamilton, 32, while out with her new boyfriend, Scott Disick, 34, at a New Year’s Eve party. Scott and Sofia were reportedly party-hopping in Aspen and ended up at the same bash where Lewis was playing in a high-stakes pool game. When the 19-year-old approached her ex to make friendly conversation, Scott reportedly lost it. “When Scott saw them talking, he went ballistic, crazy,” a source told Page Six. “He was very jealous. He insisted they leave the party immediately.” The paper does not make it clear what Scott and Sofia decided to do after that.

“Although Mr. Hamilton was in Aspen for the holiday, there was no jealousy, no fight and no issue,” Lewis’ lawyer explained to Page Six. “Rather, as Ms. Richie herself confirmed, there was a perfectly friendly, polite exchange and any claim to the contrary is simply false.” Lewis and Sofia dated for several months at the beginning of 2017, but by last fall, she was starting to be linked to Scott. They eventually went public with their romance, and have been inseparable ever since. In fact, if this NYE tiff is true, the fight didn’t last long — the two were photographed holding hands in Aspen on Jan. 2, and looked as into each other as ever.

However, this isn’t the first time there have been reports of Scott and Sofia fighting in public. Back in December, they attended a party during Art Basel Miami, and there was reportedly so much tension, that they left the event early. Yikes!

HollywoodLifers, do you think had a right to be jealous of Sofia talking to Lewis?