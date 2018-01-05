Ricky Martin Got Naked On Instagram & We’re Not Worthy Of His Hot Body

Happy Friday! Ricky Martin just made our weekend by posting a picture of him walking out of the shower with no clothes on, and it’s almost too hot to handle. See it, here!

Ricky Martin, 46, announced his 2018 return to Las Vegas in the best way possible — with a naked picture of himself on Instagram! On Jan. 4, the “She Bangs” singer took to social media to post a photo of what appears to be him walking out of the shower without any clothes on — just a towel covering his crotch. His butt, however, is on full display, and let’s just say you could definitely bounce a quarter off of those buns! And those tan lines? Woof.

“A moment in Vegas… We are back to Vegas! Get your tickets NOW,” Ricky captioned the sexy pic that has since attracted over half a million likes in less than 24 hours! And while the purpose of his post was obviously to help sell tickets for his Vegas residency, fans were too focused on his sizzling snap. “OMG THAT BODY!!!! you are perfect,” one user wrote, while another commented, “This definitely calls for a close-up or zoom lens… my, my, my. 👍.” Um, yes please!

If you’re a fan of Ricky’s naked body (who isn’t?), then you may want to watch FX’s American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, when it premieres on Jan. 17. Ricky recently told Ellen DeGeneres that he’ll be showing some more skin in the series, in which he plays Versace’s lover Antonio D’Amico. “I show my tush for the first time on television,” he said. Bring. It. On.

HollywoodLifers, don’t you just love this naked picture of Ricky Martin? Tell us below!