Cardi B Struggling To Trust Offset Again Amid Baby Drama: ‘Not Sure Relationship Will Survive’

Cardi B and Offset are still together after his cheating scandal, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing. She is ‘struggling with trust issues,’ HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY.

Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26, are still trying to make their relationship work, but after everything that’s gone on, that’s easier said than done. “Cardi is struggling with trust issues with Offset. She is feeling horrible about the damage done to her relationship by all the scandals and ugly rumors swirling around their relationship,” a source close to the “Bodak Yellow” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Cardi wants to believe that her man has been loyal and faithful but she is uncertain. While her heart is telling her to love and forgive Offset, her mind can’t get over the possible cheating. Cardi is struggling and she is not sure if they will get married or if their relationship will even survive.”

We can’t blame Cardi for still having lingering doubts as she rebuilds the relationship. She confirmed that her fiancée cheated on her back in October after a video of him with another woman in a hotel room leaked online. But after that first came out, the rapper tweeted that things were still all good with her and her partner. But then a woman named Celina Powell came forward alleging that she’s carrying the Migos singer’s unborn child. That’d be a lot to process for anyone! But the two-time Grammy nominee has clearly been making an effort to keep the relationship afloat. On Jan. 3, the couple were spotted together on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills for a sweet date. They were photographed smiling and holding hands, so things were definitely looking bright for the pair.

More evidence of their relationship continuing to thrive has been found on social media. The “Bad and Boujee” rapper posted a video to Instagram of him and his fiancée wearing matching Patek Philippe watches on Jan. 3. After all, the couple that rocks expensive rose gold watches together, stays together.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Cardi is having trust issues with Offset?