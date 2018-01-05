Nas Heartbroken Nicki Minaj Didn’t Have His Baby: Why He Still Hopes They Might Start A Family

Nas isn’t taking no for an answer! Despite breaking up with Nicki Minaj, Nas is still hopeful he and the ‘Anaconda’ rapper will have a baby together.

“Nas is heartbroken things did not work out between him and Nicki [Minaj]. He sincerely wanted Nicki to have his baby and he is not giving up hope that they could still have a family together one day. Nas feels like timing is everything and he still has a lot of love for who he thinks is the sexiest woman in the rap game. Things might be over for now, but Nas refuses to give up loving Nicki,” a source close to Ms. Minaj tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

If that’s not positive thinking, then we don’t know what is! It seems pretty obvious that Nas is extremely hurt over his split with Nicki, as he’s still holding out hope for a future with her. Could it happen? To be honest, anything is possible. Just look at Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. Did anyone really think those two would get back together? Eh, not really, but they did and now they seem more in love than ever before!

As we previously told you, a report by TMZ said that long distance took a toll on the couple, as they had been living in different cities for most of their 7-month relationship. Long distance is never fun and it can definitely kill any relationship, so we’re not surprised to hear this was the cause of their split. We just wish it didn’t end this romance. The breakup also comes after a previous report claimed Nicki was pregnant with Nas’ baby, but that’s obviously not true.

