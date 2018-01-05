Maury Povich Invites Cardi B To Have Offset Take A Lie Detector Test On His Show

Maury Povich is on the case. Amid the drama between Cardi B, Offset, and another woman claiming she’s pregnant with his child, Maury offered to find out if Offset is lying or not!

Really, if there’s anyone who could quickly get to the bottom of the paternity scandal between Offset, 26, and Celina Powell, 22, it’s Maury Povich. The 78-year-old daytime television host offered his renowned skills on determining fatherhood and adultery to Offset’s fiancée, Cardi B, 25. “If you ever need a Lie detector test or have more relationship drama…you know you can always call Uncle Maury,” The Maury Show tweeted to Cardi on Jan. 5. With all the back-and-forth between Offset and Celina, will Cardi just cut to the chase and bring both of them onto Maury to settle things?

Cardi will have to be clever in getting Offset to the set, first. The Migos rapper seems rather good at ducking taking a DNA test, according to Celina. When responding to a follower on Twitter about whether or not Offset agreed to a paternity test, she said that the baby’s father “didn’t accept the DNA papers but lawyers will do their job and he will take it…one day.” Speaking of layers, Offset’s legal team served Celina a cease and desist order, instructing her that if she continued to claim that he was the father of her unborn child, he may pursue a defamation lawsuit.

“Offset, tell ya lawyer suck my d*ck the way I sucked yours,” was Celina’s reply. Maury better make sure he has a good censor ready when/if Celina, Cardi and Offset do take him up on that offer. Speaking o Cardi, she joined Offset on a date on Rodeo Drive in Beverley hills, holding hands while smiling with her man as they went on a shopping trip. Despite this happy picture of a couple in love, the cheating scandals and baby allegations are taking a toll on the “Bodak Yellow” singer.

Cardi really wants to believe that Offset has been loyal, but a source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that while he heart is telling her to “love and forgive” him, she can’t really do it. “Cardi is struggling and she is not sure if they will get married of if their relationship will even survive.” Well, if she wants peace of mind, she can always have Offset take that lie detector test that Maury was offering. That’s one way to find out the truth, right?

