It’s no secret that actress Margot Robbie is not only extremely talented, but also extremely beautiful! So we’ve rounded up her most gorgeous red carpet looks of all time.

Award show season is upon us, and Margot Robbie, one of our favorite actresses, sure knows how to slay a red carpet! Whether it’s flowing ball gowns or sexy slim fitting dresses, the 27 year old never disappoints. Margot is always the center of attention at premieres, especially the Wolf of Wall Street premieres back in 2014. At the London premiere, Robbie wore a stunning long red gown, which had long sleeves and a slit in the front that showed off her killer legs and bright gold pumps! At the New York premiere, the beautiful blonde wore a one shoulder black and white panel mermaid style dress — we were obsessed!

Perhaps one of our favorite Margot Robbie dresses comes from her Oscar red carpet looks! In 2014, Margot shockingly went brunette for the carpet with a long black strapless sparkly gown, we almost didn’t recognize her! In 2015, it was back to blonde for Margot. She also kept the black dress theme, this time with sheer sleeves, a very deep v neck, and bright red lips — super elegant! Her latest Oscars appearance was in 2016 and it might just be our favorite. Margot wore a super glam long-sleeved gold dress with a black clutch. Slay, girl!

Margot also had some great outfits at the Gotham Film Awards over the years. In 2016, she rocked a gorgeous stark white gown, complete with blonde hair in an updo and that red lip again. Marilyn Monroe, anyone?! In 2017, she wore a black sequined one shoulder dress and paired it with some strappy pumps.

To see more of Margot Robbie’s glam red carpet looks, take a peek at the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, which of Margot’s red carpet looks is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!