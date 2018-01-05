Liam Payne & Rita Ora Team Up For Super Catchy ‘Fifty Shades’ Love Song: Hear ‘For You’

Step aside, Zayn and Taylor. Liam Payne and Rita Ora have teamed up for a steamy new ’50 Shades’ collaboration called ‘For You,’ and it’s a total jam. Listen to the dance track!

Liam Payne, 24, and Rita Ora, 26, are a total dream team on “For You,” which dropped Jan. 5 and is featured on the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.”We did this #ForYou! Had so much fun in the studio with @ritaora,” Liam wrote on Instagram Jan. 3. “Our new single from the #FiftyShadesFreed soundtrack drops this Friday January 5.” Listen to the sexy new song below — it’s a total earworm

“Waiting for a long time for you/Been breaking for a long time for you,” Rita croons on the chorus. “Want looking for love ’till I found you/Ooh na-na ayy, for love, ’till I found you (oh).” The moody track is definitely reminiscent of Zayn and Taylor Swift‘s duet “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” from Fifty Shades Darker, but hey, the One Direction + popstar formula certainly works, and we can’t say we’re complaining! See pics from Fifty Shades Freed here.

In case you’re wondering, Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters Feb. 9, just in time for V-Day. Can’t say I’ll be first in line for that one — I’m fine with just the soundtrack, thank you. When will they stop making these dumb movies?

