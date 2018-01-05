Kris Jenner Totally Pulls A ‘Black Mirror’ & Plants A Secret Tracking Device On Her Mom In Wild Clip

Kris Jenner puts a tracking device in her mom’s shoes to keep tabs on her, which will sound familiar to anyone who just binged ‘Black Mirror.’ This can’t end well!

Not cool! Kris Jenner, 61, secretly plants a tracking device on her mom Mary Jo Campbell, 83, so she can, you know, keep up with her. However, as we saw in the helicopter parent horror story that is the “Arkangel” episode of Black Mirror, this can only go terribly wrong. Watch the new clip from the Jan. 7 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians above!

Kris buys MJ a new pair of shoes…and neglects to tell her about the tracking device in the creepy clip. “Anytime you’re wearing a shoe, put this in and it’ll just be more comfortable for you,” Kris tells her mom. Kris! No! See more pics of Kris Jenner here.

“I don’t want MJ to feel like I’m breathing down her neck, but I really want to know where she is all the time so I know she’s OK,” Kris says in a confessional. Okay, but that’s what Rosemarie DeWitt‘s character thought when she implanted a chip in her daughter’s head, too, and we all know how that went.

“I bought her a pair of shoes to go with these amazing tracking devices. They will let me know exactly where Mary Jo is 24/7. I love technology,” Kris gushes, totally unaware of the potential disaster that’s yet to come. Oh, God.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kris has gone too far? Or is she right to want to keep tabs on MJ? Watch the clip, then tell us in the comments!