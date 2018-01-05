Kim Vs Khloe: Which Kardashian Sister Looks More Glamorous In Maternity Gowns?

Khloe Kardashian has been killing the dress game ever since announcing her pregnancy, but can she top Kim’s iconic maternity style?

Now that Khloe Kardashian, 33, has gone public with her pregnancy, she’s been embracing her bump by donning gorgeous gowns that show off her growing tummy. While the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is positively glowing while carrying her first child, Kim Kardashian, 37, has set a high bar for maternity style — especially when it comes to rocking curve-hugging dresses.

Khloe may be a rookie when it comes to getting dressed while expecting a baby, but she’s definitely done an incredible job so far. While making her first public appearance since announcing the happy news on Instagram that she’s six months along, she showed up to The Ellen Degeneres Show in a stunning white body-con dress that she matched with a silk floor-length coat. While we were all excited to see her bump in action, she brought attention to her glowing face by pulling her hair high up into a voluminous pony-tail.

Khloe looked incredible, obviously, but her ensemble definitely felt like a bit of a call-back to an outfit Kim wore while she was pregnant with Saint West, 2. While attending the InStyle Awards on Oct. 26, 2015, the social media mogul wore a white Valentino cape dress that put her baby bump front and center. The older sibling styled her gorgeous gown differently than Khloe though by slicking back her hair for a sophisticated look.

We’re excited to see if Khloe makes glamorous gowns a staple in her maternity style. Based on what we’ve seen so far, we can definitely expect great to see more expert fashion choices from her in the time leading up to her due date. But, we have to hand it to Kim — she really changed the game when it came to dressing a baby bump! Click through the gallery above to see more photos of the two sisters rocking maternity dresses!

HollywoodLifers, which Kardashian sister do you think looks more glamorous in maternity gowns? Let us know in the comments!