Kim Kardashian Poses Topless In A Thong While Lounging In Bed — See Sexy Pic

Well, this is not PG-13. Kim Kardashian kicked off the New Year with a topless photo! The reality star wore nothing but a thong while in bed, and you have to see the sultry snap!

Kim Kardashian, 37, kicked off the New Year naked, and she’s honestly never looked better! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram on January 5, where she posted a topless photo in bed, with nothing but a white thong on. “Rise & Grind,” Kim captioned the sexy snap. She donned her long, dark hair in the photo; A completely different look than the platinum blonde bob she showed off at Christmas time. See Kim’s topless photo, below.

The contour queen seemed unfazed and utterly relaxed in her latest photo despite the recent drama with the Kardashians and now-estranged family member, Caitlyn Jenner, 68. As you may know, Caitlyn appeared on an episode of Life Stories with Piers Morgan, 52, on January 5, where she made controversial remarks about the Kardashians. She addressed the ongoing issue with the K-fam, and specifically Kim Kardashian, 37, where the family accused her of providing them with an edited copy of her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, before its release. Therefore, the family said they were blindsided when they learned Caitlyn had undergone gender reassignment surgery; One of the parts in the book the family said Caitlyn had left out.

During the interview, Caitlyn said she left out a few pages because she didn’t want the Kardashians to “leak” her secrets to the press. She then went on to say, “Of course I didn’t trust them.’ Caitlyn also admitted that she doesn’t speak to the family and that she only cares for her biological daughters, Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20, Jenner.

As for the latest with Kim? — She and husband, Kanye West, 40, are expecting their third child together, via surrogate, expecting to arrive in early 2018. Kim has been vocal about her struggles with past pregnancies, and revealed that she was advised by her doctor that carrying a third child would not be safe. The Kardashian-West family are also still reeling over the health scare they suffered with their youngest child, Saint West, 2, over New Year’s. He was hospitalized for pneumonia, but is now home recovering with his family.

