Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump In Super Tight, Blue Satin Dress

Khloe’s pregnancy looks keep getting better and better! She the dress she wore promoting ‘Revenge Body’ on ‘Kimmel’ right here!

Damn, Gina! Khloe Kardashian, 33, makes pregnancy look good! The reality star is six months along, and she showed off her baby bump by rocking a skin tight, satin dress on Jimmy Kimmel Live on January 4! The royal blue color looked amazing against her skin tone and blonde hair! Stunning! Thanks to her new fashion stylist Dani Michelle, Khloe rocked this amazing, navy Cushnie Et Ochs dress with a Galvan London coat over it. Makeup artist Hrush Achemyan gave her major vintage vibes with a bold red lip. Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons did her hair in glam, Hollywood waves, inspired by Veronica Lake, an actress who was popular in the 1940s.

Just a couple days earlier, on Ellen, Khloe rocked a sky high ponytail with big waves. So sexy! I asked Andrew why everyone is so captivated by the Kardashians and their beauty! “I think a big reason why people are so captivated by Kardashian beauty is that they come up so many looks,” he told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Just take a look at any of their Instagram pages and you’ll see just how many different beauty looks they do in a week. Plus, they all have different personal styles, so there’s a lot of inspiration to draw from.” We hope these fab lewks keep coming, because they are all amazing!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Khloe Kardashian’s Dress on Kimmel? Would you rock this blue look?