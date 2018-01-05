Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby Birth Plans — Will Her Sisters Be In The Room?

Khloe Kardashian is finally dishing all about her baby’s upcoming birth. She shared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ where she intends to deliver her little one and if her sisters will be there.

Hot mama! With Keeping Up With The Kardashians returning on Jan. 7, there’s no doubt that Khloe Kardashian‘s pregnancy will be a big plot line. So the first time mother to be stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 4 to dish all about her baby joy and show off her growing belly. She’s not wearing to maternity clothes just yet and she looked drop dead sexy in a tight navy mini-dress with a sexy neck cutout and a long-sleeved duster jacket. Since she’s so tall her baby bump seems somewhat small still despite being six months along, but she’s definitely showing and totally glowing.

She told the Jimmy, 50, that her baby will be born in Cleveland, OH so that her child’s father, Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, 26, has the best chance of being present because she desperately wants him by her side even though the baby is coming during his NBA season. “I don’t know when I’m having the baby yet. I kind of assume it’s just known…he has to be there!” she exclaimed. As for whether or not her famous family members will also be present — which is a Kardashian family tradition for births — Khloe is on the fence about it. “I think I have to talk to Tristan about this. It’s kind of overwhelming,” she said. Koko added that Mama Kris Jenner, 62, would be the first person she’d want in the delivery room besides Tristan, but the rest is up for grabs when it comes to her sisters. “Whoever will annoy me the least. Whoever will keep me the calmest. Watch out Ohio,” she joked. See pics of Khloe’s pregnancy, here.

Khloe actually kept her baby news a secret from her family for two weeks, as she was shocked to learn she was expecting when she took a home pregnancy test after feeling nauseous. The reality star said she was “screaming” with joy when she leaned the results. Koko immediately told Tristan and her assistant Alexa, but the couple didn’t want to share the news with the rest of the clan until he arrived back from from an overseas trip and they could reveal it as a couple. Despite that, the KUWTK crew kept filming her learning about her pregnancy and keeping the news from the rest of her family members. Hah! The cameramen knew before Kris did!

She said that the big reveal that happens on KUWTK is totally genuine because her mom, sisters and friends didn’t know about the pregnancy until she told them when they were all gathered together and the cameras caught the big moment. Oh man, we can’t wait to watch and see how special her huge news is for the rest of her family. They’ve watched her long to become a mom for years now and she’s finally got her wish!

