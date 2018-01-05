Jon Paul Steuer Dead: ‘Star Trek’ Child Star Tragically Dies At Just 33 Years Old

The actor who first played Alexander Rozhenko in the original ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ series, Jon Paul Steuer, sadly died on New Year’s Day. He was just 33 years old.

Jon Paul Steuer, who was best known as a child star in the 80s-90s series Star Trek: The Next Generation, died at the age of 33, according to Portland newspaper, Willamette Week. His cause of death has yet to be revealed. At the time of his death, Jon was better known around the Oregon music scene as Jonny P. Jewels. His band, P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S, confirmed news of his passing on Jan. 3. “It is with hearts and saddened minds that we announce the passing of our dear friend and singer Jonny Jewels AKA Jon Paul Steuer,” the messaged read. “The addition of Jonny to our dysfunctional band family was one of the best choices that we have ever made, and he brought a much needed sense of fun and lightheartedness to everything we did. He was only with us for a little more than a year, but we managed to cram a lifetime of great experiences into his tenure as our singer.”

After first taking an interest in acting at just three years old, Jon was cast as Alexander Rozhenko in Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1990. He was just six years old at the time. However, after his first appearance, he was recast in the role. Jon continued to act a bit after that, and in 1993, he got a role in Grace Under Fire. He had trouble dealing with the media attention surrounding the show’s star, Brett Butler, and left the series in 1996. Jon eventually quit acting, as he was unable to handle the scrutiny that came with it. After ending his acting career, Jon moved to Denver, and in 2003, he formed the band Kill City Thrillers. Their name was eventually changed to Soda Pop Kids, and in 2005, the group moved to Oregon as their home base. However, they disbanded in 2009, and he went on to take part in a number of other musical projects.

Jon continued to pursue music after that, but also took an interest in the restaurant business. He spent several years working as a server and bartender, and in March 2015, he opened vegan restaurant, Harvest at the Bindery, in Portland. The restaurant reportedly closed after his death.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts for Jon’s family and loved ones in the comment section below.